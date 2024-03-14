Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $13.70

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Snap
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,887,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,868,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,959,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Stock Performance
SNAP stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Big Investors Like What Comcast, Schwab, Alphabet Have to Offer
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Sentinel One Stock Is the Growth Story Goldman Sachs Is Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.