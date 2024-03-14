Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $13.70

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,669 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,887,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,868,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,959,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

