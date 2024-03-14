Brokerages Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Price Target at $17.00

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAY

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,806,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.