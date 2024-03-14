Brokerages Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $117.14

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $90,859,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

