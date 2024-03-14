Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $962.60

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $962.60.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

ASML Trading Down 1.6 %

ASML stock opened at $968.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $382.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $874.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

