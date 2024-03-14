Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,264,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $25,969,290. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,260.83. 903,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,230.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,034.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

