British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading 2% Higher

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.99). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.97).

The firm has a market cap of £185.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.28.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

