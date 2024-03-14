British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Increased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

BTI stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

