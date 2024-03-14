Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 196.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.5% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216,820. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

