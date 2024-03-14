Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

EAT stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,472,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $57,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

