Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) to Issue GBX 4.40 Dividend

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BPT opened at GBX 263 ($3.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,631.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Bridgepoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Featured Stories

