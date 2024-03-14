Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 35,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

