Brian Hirsch Sells 79,174 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $1,387,128.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $4,421,041.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $707,037.12.

ACVA stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

