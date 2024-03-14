BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 0.2 %

LND stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $491.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

