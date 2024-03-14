Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Boxlight stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

