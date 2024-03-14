Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BOX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

