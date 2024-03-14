Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Raised by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 488,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,486. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

