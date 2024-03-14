Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $293.36

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $293.36 and last traded at $295.95, with a volume of 34271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $298.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.58.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

