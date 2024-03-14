Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Senior Officer Bruno Guilmette Buys 700 Shares

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruno Guilmette acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.59 per share, with a total value of C$20,012.02.

BLX traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,721. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.75.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

