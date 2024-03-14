Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ BBLGW opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Bone Biologics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $44.15.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

