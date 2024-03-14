Blur (BLUR) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $54.92 million and approximately $106.32 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,471,416,035.2454338 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.67759697 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $112,369,511.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.