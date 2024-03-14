Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Sells $1,130,360.16 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

