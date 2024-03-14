Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Sells $1,130,360.16 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BPMC opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $101.00.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
