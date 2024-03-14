Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the February 14th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

BJDX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

