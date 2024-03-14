Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blue World Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWAQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,762. Blue World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue World Acquisition by 207.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 424,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 286,651 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

