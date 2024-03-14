Blink Charging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 22,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 16,867 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,272.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLNK

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.