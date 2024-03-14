BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.34% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after buying an additional 1,129,876 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,941 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

