BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $137,057.88 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,830,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,676,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,755,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 281,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

