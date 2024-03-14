BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Insider Purchases £16,050 in Stock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) insider Anne Marie Cannon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,050 ($20,563.74).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

Shares of BERI opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.41) on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.20 ($1.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.94. The company has a market cap of £145.03 million, a P/E ratio of -844.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources alerts:

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.