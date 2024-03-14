BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Insider Purchases £16,050 in Stock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) insider Anne Marie Cannon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,050 ($20,563.74).
BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance
Shares of BERI opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.41) on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.20 ($1.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.94. The company has a market cap of £145.03 million, a P/E ratio of -844.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources
