BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.30

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 145728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Featured Articles
