BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.30

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 145728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,181,000 after buying an additional 580,744 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

