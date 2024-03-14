BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 1,279,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 269,826 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $15.79.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,093,897 shares of company stock valued at $32,512,215.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

