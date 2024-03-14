Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $396,908.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BLKB opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,459.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $88.56.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.
