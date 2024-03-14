Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $396,908.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,459.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $43,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after buying an additional 316,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

