Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni Sells 5,799 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,799 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $429,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,060 shares in the company, valued at $29,760,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.9 %

Blackbaud stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,459.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

