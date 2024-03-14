Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 14th total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bit Digital Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 4,283,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $173.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.75. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTBT. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 309,163 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bit Digital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.