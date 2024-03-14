BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 14th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 9,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,394. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 86,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $113,574.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,923.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

