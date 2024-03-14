Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 14th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics makes up approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 9.99% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Bionomics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BNOX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 18,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

