BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.82

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 1938689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,495,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,090,000 after acquiring an additional 670,905 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,263,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,338,000 after acquiring an additional 874,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 355,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

