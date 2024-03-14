BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 14th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIMI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BIMI in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIMI by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIMI during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BIMI alerts:

BIMI Stock Performance

Shares of BIMI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. BIMI has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. BIMI had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.