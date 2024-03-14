BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Raluca Dinu Sells 100,000 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Raluca Dinu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,304.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 11th, Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $65,450.76.

On Friday, December 15th, Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

