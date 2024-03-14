BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) CAO Sean Raymond Ricker Sells 101,751 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 20.7 %

NYSE:BBAI opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.86. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 129.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

