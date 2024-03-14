Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

NASDAQ BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,699. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beneficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beneficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

