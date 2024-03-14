Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.53. Approximately 25,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 70,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLTE. Maxim Group began coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $44.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

