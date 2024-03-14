Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues Earnings Results

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Beauty Health updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beauty Health Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 83.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

