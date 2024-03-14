Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Beauty Health updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beauty Health Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of SKIN opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $557.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $7,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after buying an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,387,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 651,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $9,473,000.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

