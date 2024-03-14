Beatrice Hollond Acquires 101 Shares of F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £992.83 ($1,272.04).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Beatrice Hollond purchased 100 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £988 ($1,265.86).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 976 ($12.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,501.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 969.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 919.73. F&C Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 825.67 ($10.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.81).

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About F&C Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,153.85%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

