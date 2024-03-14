Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 722 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $246.31. 740,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,303. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.79. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

