Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 72,080 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,080 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.12% of Vistra worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $62.47. 4,398,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,477. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

