Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 15,972 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 24,662,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,763,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

