Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,393 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 96.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 52,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAESY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

