Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

