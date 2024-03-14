Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $33.02 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,391 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 4.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

