Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.03. 611,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

